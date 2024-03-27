Steeling up for next challenge

CHENNAI : Gujarat Giants might not have had a great Women’s Premier League season, but D Hemalatha is excited for the upcoming BCCI Inter Zonal Three-day tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday.

After Indian women’s success in the longest format during the home Test series against England and Australia, the BCCI has brought back the inter zonal multi-day women’s tournament which was last held in 2017-18 season. At that time, Hemalatha was playing for South Zone which finished second in the three-day tournament. A lot has changed in the four seasons since for women’s cricket in general but also for Hemalatha, who will be turning up for central zone in the upcoming tournament to be played in Pune.

“It is very different from the T20 format. You need patience and technique to do well in the longest format. I am really happy that this tournament is back,” Hemalatha told this daily. “In Test cricket, it is all about skills. The more we play, the better players will get in a lot aspects,” she added. Going into the tournament, Hemalatha has had a good WPL season personally with Gujarat, finishing with 115 runs at a strike rate of 129. “It was not easy in Bengaluru but Delhi was good. It feels good to do something good for the team. When I score, I feel like I am trying to contribute for the team,” she said.