Strawberry season: It’s 'berry' delicious

CHENNAI: One cannot ignore the burst of euphoria which strawberries offer with their perfect balance of sweet and sour notes. The seductive colour of romance adds a twist to the scarce aroma of nuttiness and complements the scrumptious fruit.

Interestingly, its achenes — the tiny, sometimes yellowish or brownish specks — are considered the real fruits, which are rich in fibre. Each of these achene is a fruit, inside of which is a seed. That means a single, medium-sized strawberry would have close to 200 achenes. Strawberries come under the Rosaceae (Rose) family and go by the scientific name, Fragaria x ananassa.

With the summer upon us, the red delights are also a common sight in the markets. So without much adieu, let’s look into the fruit in detail.

Past perfect

Strawberries have a vast and deep-rooted history. They are native to temperate regions of the northern hemisphere and its cultivation is believed to have begun during the late 18th century at Brittany in France.

However, wild strawberries were common across the world. It is said that in North America, native Americans used the fruit in many recipes.

Strawberries made their literary debut through ancient Roman literature as early as 234 BC for the plant’s medicinal use like preventing bad breath and relieving melancholy.

Its pictorial version was first printed in 1484. The French began planting strawberries in the garden as early as the 14th century for its beauty.

Brief resistance

During a period in the 12th century, Saint St Hildegard of Bingen, known for her botanical and medicinal works, claimed strawberries were unfit to consume, as they grew closer to the ground.

Its initial popularity then came to a standstill. Later, the wild superstition around the fruit was put to rest after Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish biologist, prescribed himself a ‘strawberry-only’ diet. Interestingly, he was the one who gave the strawberry its species name Fragaria.