Chennai: Former tahsildar office staffer found guilty of graft, gets 3 years in jail

CHENNAI: Former Tondiarpet Tahsildar office staff K Tamilselvi was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years with a fine of Rs 2,000 by a special court for the Cases Under Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday.

The staffer, who was earlier placed under suspension, has been found guilty of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000.

According to sources, Suresh (35) of Korukkupet had applied for the transfer of a land patta to his wife’s name at the e-seva centre at Tondiarpet. In November 2020, he received an SMS stating that his wife’s application had been approved and could be downloaded.

Since he was unable to download the document, he went to the tahsildar office and met Tamilselvi, who was the then Land Record Draughtsman (LRD).

She demanded Rs 4,000 as a bribe to draw the plot sketch and forward the same to the tahsildar for processing.

She later reduced the demand to Rs 3,000. Suresh lodged a complaint with the DVAC sleuths and a case was registered.