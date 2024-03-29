National Safety Day observed by Hyundai Motor India

CHENNAI: The Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) observed the 53rd National Safety Day, which was this year themed ‘Focus on Safety Leadership for ESG Excellence’, on Thursday. The celebrations were headed by Director of Industrial Safety and Health M V Senthil Kumar who emphasised the importance of continuously practising safety measures, creating a culture of awareness, and ensuring adherence to safety protocols by all personnel.

Kumar released a handbook on ‘Safety in Automobile Industry’ and the first copy was handed over to Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO of HMIL in the presence of Gopala Krishnan CS, Chief Manufacturing Officer of HMIL, according to an official release. S Elangovan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health in Kancheepuram, B Balamurugan, Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health-I, Kancheepuram, G Ashok Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health-II, Kancheepuram, Dr K Venkataraman, Medical Officer of Kancheepuram and Chennai were also present.

Handbook released

