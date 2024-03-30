Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks AIADMK over silence against BJP

CHENNAI: Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK while campaigning in Thiruvallur and Sriperumbudur parliament constituencies, for the party’s silence over the actions of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. He particularly slammed the lack of response from the AIADMK regarding Enforcement Directorate raids at former minister C Vijayabaskar’s residence.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as ‘Mr. 29 Paise’, Udhayanidhi highlighted the centre’s minimal tax-revenue sharing model for Tamil Nadu. He emphasised that for every rupee contributed by the state, only 29 paise is returned by the union government.

While canvassing votes for Congress candidate Sasikanth Senthil in the Thiruvallur constituency, Udhayanidhi requested the voters to extend their support towards the INDIA bloc and help Senthil win by a margin of over five lakh votes. He also listed the various welfare measures which were implemented by the incumbent DMK government for the Ponneri assembly constituency.

Criticising the AIADMK for maintaining silence against the BJP and Modi, Udhayanidhi said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was stating that he is going to retrieve the state’s rights. “If that is his goal, who he is going to retrieve the state’s rights from,” he asked.

On Friday evening, Udhayanidhi campaigned for Sriperumbudur constituency DMK candidate TR Baalu at Alandur, Pallavaram and Tambaram. During the meetings, he urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of Baalu and ensure his victory with a margin of eight lakh votes.