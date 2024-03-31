‘Tambaram corporation damaging lake bund for lamp posts’

CHENNAI: The work undertaken by Tambaram corporation to install lamp posts along the highway in Tiruneermalai has invited opposition from residents who allege that the Tiruneermalai lake bund is being dug up for laying wires. According to the residents fear, this might weaken the lake bund and lead to serious consequences during the rains.

Tiruneermalai is one of the newly added areas in the Tambaram Corporation. The civic body began installing lamp posts in the 500 metre highway stretch from the bypass service road along Tiruneermalai.

The work, which was sanctioned before the model code of conduct came into effect, is under way.

As part of the work, corporation has dug up the soil along the highway to lay the wires. Residents alleged that the corporation has been digging the lake bund which might result in breach during heavy rains.

“The corporation could have dug along the road for laying the wires. The lake bund is very fragile and any move to disturb might prove too costly during the monsoon,” said Saravanan B, a resident of Tiruneermalai.

Meanwhile, officials from the public works department said they were unaware of the ongoing work.

“We came to know of the issue through some residents. They might have got permission from the highways department. But no permission was sought from our department and we have directed the corporation personnel to temporarily stop the work,” an official told TNIE.

However, corporation officials maintained that the lake bund is safe and dismissed all the allegations. “The Tiruneermalai road is devoid of lights and it is difficult to cross during night time.

It has been a long-pending demand of residents to provide lights on the stretch. The road could not be occupied and hence we are installing the lights along the sides. The lake bund remains unaffected by the entire work,” a senior corporation official said.