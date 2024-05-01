Chennai: Broadway bus terminus to be relocated

CHENNAI: Broadway bus terminus, one of the city’s largest bus termini for Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, is set to be temporarily relocated to facilitate the construction of a 21-storey multi-modal hub by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The hub will encompass parking facilities for MTC buses, cars, and two-wheelers, as well as commercial complexes and government offices.

The decision to temporarily relocate the terminus was finalised during a high-level coordination meeting on Tuesday in which officials from CMRL, Chennai Corporation, MTC, metro water, traffic police, transport and tourism departments participated.

“Administrative works for temporarily relocating the terminus to Island Grounds will begin shortly. Upon approval from the government, the terminus will be relocated. Matters related to traffic diversion, potential bottlenecks in accessing the Island Grounds, safety issues, installation and maintenance of public toilets, allocating space for shops, and others have been discussed,” an official from MTC said.

The city corporation has set the plan in motion for the construction of an alternative temporary bus depot on Island Grounds for MTC. The temporary bus shelter will be constructed at a cost of `4.95 crore and the city corporation has floated tenders for the work.

Since the work on Broadway terminus is likely to take around two-and-a-half years, the city corporation is looking at an alternative option for accommodating the buses.