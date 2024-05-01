Chennai residents lose sleep over sporadic power cuts

CHENNAI: With increasing temperatures and surging power demand, several localities in Chennai have been witnessing sporadic power cuts, voltage fluctuations, and short circuits, even during nights. Residents of Velachery, Medavakkam, Taramani, and nearby areas have complained of such disruptions, making their nights miserable.

K Subbaraman (70), a resident of Medavakkam, told TNIE, “We have been facing frequent power cuts for the past couple of weeks. There have been times when power went off once in 30 minutes during night. On Sunday, there was no power from 11 pm to 1 am. It was a sleepless night for most of the residents.”

He alleged that people in the neighbourhood tried to contact Minnagam, a centralised consumer care centre for Tangedco, but no help came through.

Velachery resident S Shanthi (33) said power outages have become unpredictable. “We are unable to use our borewell pump. Home appliances, including air conditioners and TV sets, are at the risk of becoming faulty due to low voltage,” she added.

TNIE also received similar complaints from a few other parts of the city such as Purasaiwakkam, West Mambalam, Mylapore and nearby areas.

According to Tangedco sources, the power grid is strained due to surge in electricity consumption. The rise in purchase of air conditioners and other high-voltage appliances increases the load, causing voltage fluctuation.

A senior official told TNIE, “With the growing population and industrialisation, power demand has been increasing every year. On normal days, Chennai’s power demand stands between 2,700 MW and 3,000 MW. During summer, the situation will be different. The power demand, which touched an all-time high of 4,300 MW on June 16, 2023, rose to 4,335 MW on April 24 this year.”

The official, however, said the power utility is supplying electricity without any major issues round the clock. According to him, a key issue is that Tangedco is unable to manage the overload, resulting in transformer failures at a few places. “Gradually, we are improving the infrastructure, including transformers, electricity poles, and the like, under the union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Residents can contact Minnagam at 9498794987 for power cut issues,” he said.