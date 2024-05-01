Five surrender in history sheeter’s murder in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five men involved in the murder of a history sheeter in broad daylight on Villivakkam flyover on Monday surrendered before the Rajamangalam police later in the night. Following an inquiry, they were sent for judicial remand on Tuesday.

Police identified the arrested men as Nithish Kumar (23), Prashanth (23), Yogeshwaran (22), Rathna Kumar (22) and Benjamin (23). In 2019, the history sheeter Sarath Kumar (58) alias Vathiyar who was killed on Monday, and his associates had murdered Janaikraman, a priest, due to previous enmity. One the men arrested on Tuesday, Nithish, was Janakiraman’s nephew.

On Monday, the gang followed Sarath Kumar who was riding a bike with his friend Sarabhoji. The gang waylaid them on a flyover at Villivakkam, hacked Sarath and fled. Police rushed Sarath to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered a case and started an inquiry. Later in the night, the five men surrendered at the police station. A search is on to nab the others involved in the case.