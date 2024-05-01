May Day: Labour landmarked

CHENNAI: The aftermath of labour continues to live in our limbs, leaving us with the memories of deep cracked heels from walking, fading fingerprints from rolling beedis or lungs filling up with toxic fumes of sewers. To toil or not to toil is never a question, work is inexplicably linked to daily existence. In the veins of cities, working-class neighbourhoods are sites of resistance and have long witnessed struggles for rights. In Madras, the hotbed of commerce, landmarks of the city reveal the past of trailblazing movements that have shaped how labour is today.

Every May 1, red flags and clamorous slogans are raised across the world, a persistent, ongoing battle for better working conditions and a remembrance of a movement that revolved around eight-hour workdays. In Napier’s Park, the first May Day, led by M Singaravelu Chettiar, was first celebrated in India in 1923, writes AR Venkatachalapathy in the foreword of D Veeraraghavan’s book ‘The Making of the Madras Working Class’.

Today, this unassuming park provides solace for the seekers of solitude, students, stealthy couples or sleepy visitors in search of shade. During these sultry weekends, each green bench is filled with visitors and leisure and free time take priority. This park has long been a strong advocate for leisure, a believer in this basic right of rest. Past the clocktower, a statue — with the word ‘May’ and topped with designs of gears and a gun — is a breathing landmark, a reminder of the city’s unions. “Workers of the World, unite,” declares Tamil lettering on the statue, leaping out from the pages of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ The Communist Manifesto. Another side offers us a quote by Pavendar Bharathidasan, “Spread the principle of public ownership to all corners of the world! Protect the sacred tenant as one’s own life!”

Over 100 years since the first celebration, this park continues to glimpse the hoisting red flags and congregations of union members. Manoharan, the park watchman who has witnessed eight celebrations here, says, “Just like a festival, a stage is set up and crowds gather. For workers like me, it is a celebration.”