Raw, ripe and resplendent 'mangoes'

CHENNAI: As I eyed the golden Alphonso in the Koyembedu Market, I was transported back to my home in Kerala where my backyard would bloom with mango trees as soon as my summer holidays set in. My house would have a daily feast with mango mojitos, curries, pickles, and desserts for every meal.

It was only as I grew older did I realise the different names of the variants. The golden mangoes were Alphonso or ‘Aapus’ as my grandmother would say, and the long raw mangoes, I used to have with salt and chilli powder, were Totapuri or Kilimooku. “Sometimes, identifying mangoes is something you can do but not explain,” says Ranganathan, a young vendor knowledgeable enough to explain the history of certain mangoes available in the Koyembedu market. This was a common statement I heard during my quest to learn how to identify different mangoes.

Which variant do you choose?

Baiju S Chittilappilly, who owns a farm in Kerala, explains how mango cultivators can often identify, through experience, the different mango trees based on the shape of their leaves. “Alphonso’s leaf is longer than a lot of other varieties,” he says. Alphonso, especially the one from Maharashtra, holds tightly to its title of ‘King of Mangoes’ and sustains the public’s choice award. With a slight sparkle, it stands out in a cart full of mangoes due to its almost perfect roundness and clean golden yellow skin. “A good Alphonso mango will weigh up to 250 grams and will not have any blemishes or spots on its smooth skin,” points out Baiju as he speaks of this variant’s high demand.

With dark yellow flesh almost comparable to turmeric, Alphonso and Sendooram are widely available in nearly every market. Being one of the firstborns of the mango season, Sendooram welcomes the public to a very sweet and fruitful season. While comparatively easier to identify, with its reddish shade, Sendooram weighs nearly 250 grams per mango. “There are not a lot of distinct reddish mangoes I have seen, and Sendooram is a combination of red, green, and a bit of yellow,” says Sameer, a fruitseller from Bihar at the Koyembedu Market.

As I walked more into the lanes of the Koyembedu market, I stumbled upon a public favourite — Imam Pasand. With its origin in Urdu stories to the possibility of it having been Emperor Humayun’s favourite, it is one of the sweetest mangoes available. Very much in competition with Alphonso for the grand title, Imam Pasand has thin, tasty skin and is being bought a lot this season, according to Sameer. On the other hand, Banganapalli is the middle child of the season and is a bit more pale than most other mangoes. Often distinctly larger than many varieties, Banganapalli is one of the most affordable lots in the family. “Jawaad can be sweeter than Banganapalli sometimes. However, most people cannot afford many varieties, so Banganapalli is bought a lot,” pitches in Sameer.