Chennai

Write, click, win

The article/photograph should be based on a humanitarian subject. The theme for this year’s entry is Strengthening Disability Inclusion.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo | Pexels)
Express News Service

The Press Institute of India, Chennai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRC), New Delhi, invite entries for their annual media awards in the categories — Best Article and Best Photograph. The article/photograph should be based on a humanitarian subject. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000; the second and third prizes comprises of Rs 70,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The theme for this year’s entry is Strengthening Disability Inclusion.

Email your entries to editorpiirind@gmail.com, or send them to Press Institute of India, RIND premises, Second Main Road, Taramani, CPT Campus, Chennai: 600113, by June 15, 2024.

  • The articles/photograph should have been published in a national or regional newspaper, magazine or website of repute in India between April 2023 and March 2024.

  • An exact translation is mandatory for all articles published in regional languages.

  • Email must carry the online link to the story and the article must also be attached as PDF.

  • Only one entry per article is permitted in each category. Participants have to submit proof of their entries in the respective newspaper, magazine, or website.

Family members/ relatives of the jury are not eligible for participation. The decision of the jury will be final.

  • Rs 1,00,000 - cash prize for the winner

  • Rs 70,000 - for second prize winner

  • Rs 40,000 - for third prize winner

Red Cross
photograph
Press Institute of India
Article

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com