Write, click, win

The Press Institute of India, Chennai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRC), New Delhi, invite entries for their annual media awards in the categories — Best Article and Best Photograph. The article/photograph should be based on a humanitarian subject. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000; the second and third prizes comprises of Rs 70,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The theme for this year’s entry is Strengthening Disability Inclusion.

Email your entries to editorpiirind@gmail.com, or send them to Press Institute of India, RIND premises, Second Main Road, Taramani, CPT Campus, Chennai: 600113, by June 15, 2024.

The articles/photograph should have been published in a national or regional newspaper, magazine or website of repute in India between April 2023 and March 2024.

An exact translation is mandatory for all articles published in regional languages.

Email must carry the online link to the story and the article must also be attached as PDF.

Only one entry per article is permitted in each category. Participants have to submit proof of their entries in the respective newspaper, magazine, or website.

Family members/ relatives of the jury are not eligible for participation. The decision of the jury will be final.