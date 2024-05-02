35-yr-old rapes lover’s minor daughter in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Tuesday for allegedly raping his lover’s 12-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

The issue came to light when a medical camp was conducted at the girl’s school and she was diagnosed with a heart condition. She was taken to a government hospital for a check-up, where the doctors found that she was pregnant.

Virugambakkam All Women Police Station personnel identified the suspect as Sathish, a load van driver.

The victim and her mother were living alone in the city after the latter got separated from her husband 10 years ago.

A few years ago, the woman began to work as a vegetable vendor in the load van that Sathish was driving and before long, they entered into a relationship.

“Three months ago, when the woman’s 12-year-old daughter was alone at her house one day, Sathish raped the minor child.”

“The child was taken to a private hospital on Monday for a heart checkup and the doctors there found that she was pregnant. The hospital authorities subsequently lodged a police complaint. Sathish has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” the police added.