35-yr-old rapes lover’s minor daughter in Chennai, held

The victim and her mother were living alone in the city after the latter got separated from her husband 10 years ago.
The issue came to light when a medical camp was conducted at the girl’s school and she was diagnosed with a heart condition.
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Tuesday for allegedly raping his lover’s 12-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

Virugambakkam All Women Police Station personnel identified the suspect as Sathish, a load van driver.

A few years ago, the woman began to work as a vegetable vendor in the load van that Sathish was driving and before long, they entered into a relationship.

“Three months ago, when the woman’s 12-year-old daughter was alone at her house one day, Sathish raped the minor child.”

“The child was taken to a private hospital on Monday for a heart checkup and the doctors there found that she was pregnant. The hospital authorities subsequently lodged a police complaint. Sathish has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody,” the police added.

