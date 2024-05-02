Artiste RK Chithan: In a stage of contentment

CHENNAI: Not for nothing RK Chithan had the tag of the ‘stormy petrel of Tamil stage’. His aggression was good enough to match strides with the legend of stage plays, ‘Nataka Kavalar’ RS Manohar.

A much-mellowed octogenarian, Chithan nostalgically recalls the good ol’ days of Tamil theatre, where his mere presence was enough for the drama buffs to buy the tickets. Starting on stage with MR Radha, Chithan was pitchforked in an age when his friends were making their mark in schools. “Being the eldest child of the family, the onus was on me to pitch in the support. The early lessons I learned from Radha were to not just rely on the theatre and added lessons like make-up and electrical work. The roles were in driblets where the job of the fringe artistes was to lend wanton support. There was no monetary gain but shelter and food were taken care of,” he says.

Chithan worked alongside Radha for three years. He fondly remembers the character of a cook he dished out in the evergreen Ratha Kaneer. That the play is being remembered even today and staged by the members of Radha’s family is a pointer to its impact and reach. “Brick by brick, Radha sculpted his character which found a repeat audience. The highlight of the protagonist asking his cook to read the evening papers and voice his opinion on the prevalent political scenario was the clinching factor. I’m happy to have played a small but significant part in the success of the play,” he shares.

Soon he moved over to National Theatres. Meeting and working with RS Manohar was one of Chithan’s best moments. Interestingly, he joined as a make-up artiste. “But as dame luck would have it, Manohar presided over an amateur drama Malar Manjam where I played the lead character of an individual determined to win his love against all odds. I let out a shriek of joy when he came to the stage and said my talent deserved a permanent place in front of the stage,” he says, adding “Manohar, was not just a father figure but a Godfather. Even before the sweat eased out, payment would promptly land in my pocket.”

Tragic route to fame

An association that began then stood the test of time for Chithan, spread over 21 plays and over 4,000 shows all over the country and beyond the shores. A poignant moment during his sojourn then was when Chithan lost his six-year-old son due to a bout of food poisoning. The show Soorapadman was slated late in the day for Krishna Gana Sabha. “Observing that the time was too short for someone to step in my shoes, Manohar said the tickets had been sold out and cancelling the show was not an option. The livelihood of my fellow artistes was the bottom line in my decision to go through with my act as he left the final decision to me. Barely a few hours after the cremation, I had to don the role of Lord Murugan. The Lord had to sport a smile all through while scuttling the wicked acts of Soorapadman,” he shares.