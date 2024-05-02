Chennai: 24-yr-old nurse delivers ‘stillborn’ at washroom in T Nagar house, booked

CHENNAI: Police have booked a 24-year-old unmarried woman who was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, for allegedly causing the death of her newborn. The nurse, who delivered the baby at the nurses quarters in T Nagar on Tuesday, has claimed the baby was stillborn. Police said the woman, V Vinisha of Kanniyakumari, was in a relationship with a 29-year-old software company employee. Sources said the woman ended the relationship with the man a few months ago.

By the time, she realised that she was pregnant, it was too late to get an abortion. “On Sunday, Vinisha complained of abdomen and back pain. She went to the hospital and got painkillers. Tuesday early morning, she delivered a baby in the washroom of her room. Vinisha claimed that the child was stillborn.

One of the limbs got stuck in the commode during the birth and she allegedly chopped off the limb. Later, her roommate found the body on the toilet floor. Vinisha then took the baby’s body to the children’s hospital in Egmore.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and Vinisha has been hospitalised,” Mambalam police said. A case has been registered against the nurse under sections 315 and 201 of the IPC. Police are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain cause of the death.