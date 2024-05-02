Make way for the arts

CHENNAI: Art and music are two mediums that have long shared a symbiotic relationship. By intertwining them, a powerful fusion occurs, invigorating the senses and augmenting the creative experience. Bringing this combination, On The Streets (OTS) is organising a three-day workshop called Art-um Paatum 2.0 from May 3 to 5 at the PF Café, Egmore. The workshop will also have food stalls at the venue for people to enjoy music and art along with delicacies.

“The first edition of Art-um Paatum was done as an experiment at the end of January to see the reception of music with art, and now we will be conducting it every three months,” says Felcy Jenefer W, business developer for OTS. She goes on to add that idea was a result of a suggestion from a teammate who was pondering how musicians of the group have interest in various art forms too. Then they created a platform to exhibit it. “Our prime idea is to spread smiles across generations and bring a happy face to the participants when they leave for home,” says Jenefer.

The workshop will be conducted by Sinthura Shankar, a self-made entrepreneur, Aafreen Fathima Kabir, an architect and entrepreneur, Rashmi Nandita, an artist and entrepreneur, and Geetha Seetharaman, a small business owner.

The musical events will include solo performances with instruments, sing-along, and group performances by many bands who are part of OTS. Not sticking to one music form, there will be a switch between various forms and the songs will be across three languages, Tamil, English, and Hindi.

The OTS Foundation started with a mission of making Chennai the street music capital of the world committed to conducting street performances. Their Art-um Paatum initiative provides music education for children with no resources, offers trusted platforms to those who don’t have access to exposure for performing, and conducts musical instruments donation drives.

At the workshop, a sale of handmade art products such as dream catchers, paintings, postcards, badges, and handmade jewellery will be available too. “Each purchase will become a gesture of kindness, to help a good cause. We conduct these workshops intending to give a platform for artists to showcase their artworks and a medium to support underprivileged children, passionate about music through the OTS foundation,” says Jenefer.

Whether the hand-crafted art materials are being bought or not, OTS team’s main focus is giving a good time for the people who choose to spend their time with us during the three days, she winds up.

SCHEDULE

May 3 Glass painting from 12 pm-2 pm (Rs 350)

Tote bag painting from 2 pm-4 pm (Rs 400)

May 4 Mini canvas painting from 12 pm-2 pm (Rs 350)

Mirror painting from 2 pm-4 pm (Rs 350).

May 5 Pot painting from 12 pm-2 pm (Rs 400)

Pebble painting from 2 pm-4 pm (Rs 300).

The music concerts will be performed simultaneously during the workshop and will go on till 10 pm. Those who wish to attend can come after 4 pm, for which entry is free.

For details, call: 9384827184, 7358001936