Man arrested for sexually harassing woman constable over phone in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman constable attached to Armed Reserve wing over phone. Police sources said that the suspect, C Periyasamy of Udumalapet, claimed to be a senior woman police officer over the call, and made vulgar comments at the victim.

“On April 24, the victim Mala (name changed) was asked by her station writer whether she was willing to work as a personal security officer for a senior policewoman. Mala eventually accepted it and later received a phone call from Periyasamy, who claimed to be the senior officer.

Mimicking a woman’s voice, he asked about Mala’s personal details in an unofficial manner. It was during this conversation that the suspect passed some lewd comments at Mala and sexually harassed her,” a police officer said.

Mala was also told that she would receive a promotion if she did whatever the caller asked her to do. “When Periyasamy realised that Mala’s father was also a policeman, he abruptly cut the call,” the officer added. Based on Mala’s complaint, the police traced the phone number and arrested Periyasamy on Wednesday. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Inquiries revealed Periyasamy was previously arrested several times for allegedly sexually harassing women police officers over phone calls.