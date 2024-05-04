Road rage: BJP man, cop among three held for assault in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three men, including an armed reserve (AR) police constable and a BJP functionary, were arrested for allegedly attacking a man in full public view at Pattinapakkam on Thursday evening. Sources said an argument broke out when the victim stopped his vehicle very close to the car in which the trio and another person, suspected to be a retired policeman, were travelling in an inebriated state. Search is underway for the fourth suspect who is on the run.

Foreshore Estate police identified the suspects as AR constable Gopinath (54), BJP Economics Wing Thiruvottiyur East District Secretary Karthick Raja (30), and Raja’s father Sudalaiyandi (50), a scrap merchant.

“On Thursday evening, the three men were travelling in their car along Pattinapakkam in an inebriated state. At one point, they stopped the vehicle suddenly and a car driven by Manivannan (35), which was coming from behind, blared the horn and halted very close to the trio’s vehicle."

"When Manivannan got out of the car to check whether he hit the other car, the suspects entered into an argument with him and also began to attack him. They chased him and pushed him down a pavement,” a police officer said. The traffic police tried in vain to pacify the suspects and a video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the AR constable has been placed under suspension following his arrest.