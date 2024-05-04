Teamwork made this dream work

CHENNAI: Staying on top is a dream for any sports team. Achieving that position is no mean feat as it comes with a lot of practice, determination, and dedication. With their 23rd title triumph, Jolly Rovers Club has held on to its laurel as one of the most successful teams in the history of the TNCA First Division league. They retained the prestigious Rajah of Palayampatti Shield after collecting 48 points from 11 league games at the TNCA First Division tournament. It was indeed a creditable show by them.

What makes this title all the more commendable is the fact that Jolly Rovers could manage to field a good unit with a bunch of talented local players unlike in the past when they had several International players in their ranks.

Former India player and former Tamil Nadu captain Bharath Reddy who once played for Jolly Rovers and later joined as administrator of the Chemplast Group doffs his hat for the team’s splendid show. “It was a fantastic performance by the team throughout the season and they deserve to win the title for their hard work. To me the semifinal victory was the best since it came against a strong side like Vijay CC,” says Bharath, who heads the sports initiative of the Sanmar Group, which runs the club.

Several players, from S Venkataraghavan to Sai Sudharsan, have played for Jolly Rovers and 23 titles is a record of sorts. “Our team owners’ love for the game is the main reason for winning so many titles. We have excellent infrastructure facilities where the boys can train regularly throughout the year. Plus we have had good coaching staff over the years,” he says.

Skipper B Indrajith is also pleased with his team’s performance. “It was great to win the title again. It’s been a tough season in this heat. Everybody (players) played their part and contributed on various occasions which helped us. I cannot single out just one or two players for the title win,” he tells City Express.

Jolly Rovers’ top order comprising the likes of B Aparajith, the skipper himself, Vimal Khumar, G Ajitesh, Dhruv Shorey clicked as a unit and played a role in several of their victories. “Our top order has a good combination of senior players and youngsters. Everybody was hungry to get runs. I didn’t have to say much to them. It was a collective effort. All the matches had their fair share of challenges. I would say to come back after the first two games (we had only 1 point with us) and to win the championship has been great,” he shares.

Indrajith also had a word of praise for youngsters like Lakshay, Vimal, Ajitesh, Sonu, Rahul, and Thashish Kannan. Among the youngsters, Ajitesh made an impressive 615 runs, accounted for more than 40 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, and a hundred in the final against Alwarpet CC. “It’s my first time winning the title with Jolly Rovers and it’s an amazing experience. We have played really well together and enjoyed every bit. It’s always a great feeling to contribute for the team, especially in the final. I’ve been practising and working hard to improve my game and very glad it paid off in the final. And, I had accounted for some 40 dismissals as wicket-keeper which was also satisfying,” says Ajitesh.