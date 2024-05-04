Two more Rajasthan men held for Muthapudupet gold robbery; Rs 1.5 crore worth gold robbed

CHENNAI: Police have arrested two more men hailing from Rajasthan in connection with the armed robbery case at Muthapudupet. As much as 703 gm of gold, 4.3 kg of silver and two iPhones were recovered from the suspects. The police have identified the key suspects as Ashok Kumar and Suresh. They were nabbed by a special team in Rajasthan on Tuesday. “While Ashok was a resident of Rajasthan and was involved in nearly six cases, Suresh has been doing steel fabrication work in Chennai for the past decade,” police said

On April 28, the police arrested Dinesh Kumar (24) and Shetanaram (23) from Rajasthan. The duo had helped the main suspects by doing recce, providing accommodation and helping them escape. Police said that they had received a share of the stolen items. Based on the information provided by them, the police arrested Ashok and Suresh.

According to the police sources, the victim, P Prakash (33) of Muthapudupet, was running a jewellery shop in the locality for the past four years. Around 12 pm on April 15, four men entered the shop posing as customers and after a few minutes, they pointed pistols at Prakash and tied him to a chair. They then stole jewellery and cash from the locker before fleeing.