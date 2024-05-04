Weak in the knees?

CHENNAI: Arthritis is one of the most debilitating conditions in terms loss of quality of life. Most patients suffer pain along with disturbed sleep and other health-related issues. With 21st century medical advancements, a patient suffering with knee pain and not being treated right is a crime. There are various modalities to treat such as medications, knee braces/orthotics, physiotherapy and finally, surgery.

When we talk about surgery, we talk about overall alignment and best mobility for the patient. The knee surgery can be of various types such as:

High tibial osteotomy.

Uni compartmental/half knee replacement

Total knee replacement

Knee replacement surgeries are considered the most successful and they come in top three surgeries in terms of success rates rightly done. With the current practices that we follow, most patients walk within six hours of the surgery.

On the second day, they walk outside the room and by the third, they do independent chores with minimal support. This is achieved mainly because of good preoperative patient education and the following of enhanced rehabilitation protocol during and after surgery. This is achieved with good support from multidisciplinary team work such as anaesthetic team, physiotherapy team and the medical team.

The current implants and the surgical techniques that are used enhance the patient outcomes and most of them are able to achieve sitting cross-legged by end of six weeks. These patients also can do most sporting activities such as tennis, badminton and running. Normally, they are advised against any contact sports such as football.

How can I enhance my recovery after knee surgery?

Faster recovery can be achieved by good muscle strengthening and increasing the muscle mass prior to the surgery. This helps patient to be back on their feet much faster and with less pain.

Does robotic knee replacement have a faster recovery compared to the conventional knee surgery?

According to the current evidences from the American Orthopaedic Association, European and national registry from UK, there is no clear evidence suggesting that the robotic surgery has a faster recovery. Hence, based on this evidence, the insurance companies do not approve robotic surgeries and the cost is borne by the patient themselves. The incision done for the conventional knee surgeries are much smaller compared to the robotic ones and hence the recovery is much faster .

Why do we need to spend on robotic knee surgery if the conventional one is safe?

A robotic knee surgery minimises errors in comparison to conventional for people who are newly trained in terms of knee surgeries or in cases of grossly deformed knees. The analogy for this is — why do we need navigation to drive? Because navigation helps safer driving for a new driver and minimises errors, the same way the new surgeon finds it safer.

Is there a difference between robotic and conventional knee replacement surgeries for walking faster?

The answer is no! Both robotic and conventional knee replacements have same preoperative recovery time. However, a few studies show minimal dissection and smaller incision during surgery make post recovery faster.

(The writer is additional director bone & joint surgery Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru)