Woman set ablaze by ex-partner in Chennai hospitalised with 65 per cent burns

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man allegedly set his ex-partner on fire at an ice cream parlour near Tondiarpet on Thursday following an argument. The woman sustained 65% burns and is battling for life at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Tondiarpet police identified the victim as Nandhini (28) of Kodungaiyur.

She had separated from her husband and was living with her son. “She was in a relationship with the suspect, Manikandan, who was unmarried and was working at an ice cream parlour. Manikandan’s family was planning his marriage with another woman and so, he began to ignore Nandhini’s calls and messages,” a police officer said.

On Thursday, Nandhini came to the ice cream parlour and threatened to immolate herself if he did not marry her. She had also brought a can of kerosene with her. “An argument broke out and in a fit of rage, Manikandan poured the kerosene and set her on fire,” police added.

Police admitted Nandhini to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Manikandan is on the run and the police have launched a search for him.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)