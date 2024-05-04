World Laughter Day: Have a good laugh!

CHENNAI: Remember the song Siri siri from the film Alavandhan where Kamal Haasan goes around a party urging everyone to laugh? The lines ‘Sirikka therintha mirugathirkku manidhan endra peyar’ aptly explain that laughter is the main difference between humans and animals. Yet, as we grow old, we laugh less and worry more. A person enjoying a bout of laughter is looked at with envy — as though he has no problems in life. Is there a rule that one cannot laugh through the curveballs that life throws at them? As Charles Dickens said, “There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.” This World Laughter Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of May, CE reminds you to laugh often, giving reasons why.
Laughing is a non-verbal expression, characterised by sequences of regular short bursts of exhalations and found to be infectious in a positive way. “Studies prove that laughing for no reason, done daily for three minutes can uplift one’s mood by improving their immunity,” says B Elayaraja, consultant psychologist at Kavithalayaa Counselling Centre.
Coming across a comical scenario in real life or listening to a joke that tickles your funny bone instantly is not a daily occurence. Hence, laughing needs to be done as an exercise. “The reason why children tend to laugh more than adults is that they don’t look for a reason to laugh. To laugh is itself a reason to them,” he says.
The goodness of a pleasant laugh isn’t limited to mental well-being but extends to the physiological health of a person. “Three neurotransmitters functioning inter-connectedly are responsible for a person to feel happy. They are dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin. Serotonin is released in the case of excessive laughter,” says Dr Deeyaneswar, consultant interventional cardiologist at Prashant Hospital.
Elayaraja and Dr Deeyaneswar go on to list the benefits of having a hearty laugh daily.
People who smile and laugh often, don’t just keep themselves cheerful and healthy but can affect the people they meet daily in a positive way. This leads to spreading a positive attitude.
If a person laughs less, it will increase the secretion of stress hormones in the blood which will indirectly cause physical pains such as headache, neck pain, leg pain, etc. Research proves that the lack of laughter is a cause that goes unidentified in the diagnosis.
Laughing stretches your facial muscles more healthily than any activity could do.
Blood vessels dilate when a person laughs leading to relaxation of the smooth muscles in blood vessels, which in turn increases the rate of blood flow. This results in toxins and wastes gushing out, leading to a supply of cleaner blood to all the organs of the body.
Laughter detoxifies the bloodstream which impacts having a clearer mind
A therapeutic practice
If you are a regular by the Marina beach in the mornings, the laughter of a group of people on the service line near the Gandhi statue is hard to miss. Led by Manohar Bokadia, a laughter yoga trainer who has been practicing since 2001, the laughter exercise classes last daily for 50 minutes. He combines simple stretching exercises with laughing and deep breathing. During each exercise there will be a deep breath taken in and a huge laughter is let out along with an exhalation. “If you pretend to laugh, your body will produce dopamine chemicals, and by doing so regularly, the laughter will turn out real. Laugh out when you feel stressed, you will be able to approach your problems with a peaceful mind,” says Manohar, adding that it can work wonders on your skin as well. Concurring, his student V Ethiraj, shares, “You can notice an increase in your hair growth after practicing the laughter exercises for over three months because it relieves you from the habit of worrying.”
Kavita Lakhi Chugani, another student, chips in saying, “Start your day by laughing, you will see your day end in success because laughter will make you feel light in every circumstance.”
Celebrating laughter shouldn’t be restricted to one day. “Engaging in free laughter with people beyond your family is necessary to keep one’s heart healthy,” says Dr Deeyaneswar. Let’s broaden our horizons and socialise with new people on this day through laughter and humour.