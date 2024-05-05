Man dies in Chennai's Puzhal jail four days after arrest, family alleges custodial torture

CHENNAI: Four days after being arrested, a 29-year-old man died in Puzhal prison on Friday due to health complications. Family members alleged that custodial torture at the hands of policemen at the Arumbakkam station before his remand might have triggered health issues causing death. Prison authorities, however, said he had been suffering from nervous issues due to alcohol addiction.

S Kamalesh of Thiruveedhi Amman Street in Arumbakkam was arrested on April 29 for an alleged assault. He was taken for treatment to the prison hospital on Thursday for weakness due to nervous issues and brought back to his cell the same day, according to prison authorities. On Friday morning, a prison guard found him unconscious in his cell and he was again taken to the prison hospital. When he could not be revived using cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he was sent to Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kamalesh’s mother S Santhi told mediapersons that he was picked up for a minor altercation in his neighbourhood and despite the complainant being willing to withdraw the complaint after talks. Kamalesh had allegedly assaulted and threatened D Jabez in the same area for speaking to a girl, police said.