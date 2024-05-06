33-year-old serial chain snatcher from Maharashtra held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman in Adambakkam on April 8. Inquiries revealed that the man was a native of Maharashtra and would often come to the south to snatch chains. The man has cases registered against him in various places including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala.

According to the Adambakkam police, the man was identified as Amol Shinde. The police said that he would stay at a lodge in Chennai and steal bikes before using them for chain snatching. On April 8, Padmavathi (61) was walking along a street when an unidentified man on a motorbike snatched her chain and escaped.

The police analysed CCTV footage and identified Amol. It was found more than 10 cases has been registered against him since 2019 in Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Kotturpuram and Saidapet, and he has been arrested previously.

They found that Amol had come to Chennai on Sunday and arrested him. The police recovered seven sovereigns of gold and one motorcycle from him.

The city police also arrested three other chain snatchers in two separate cases at Kotturpuram and Kilpauk. They were identified as S Surya (26), V Sathya (24) and S Ram Kumar (28). The police recovered gold chains weighing two sovereigns, one mobile phone, two motorcycles and one sovereign gold chain from them.