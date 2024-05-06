Furever friends

CHENNAI: Help find a safe home for these rescues, who crave nothing but care, attention and a life-long companionship

Three fluffy lovable stray kittens, around one month old, are up for adoption. The trio consists of one grey male kitten, one grey female furball and one orange female kitten. Currently, housed in Ramapuram, these kittens are looking for a permanent home to nurture them. For details, contact: 8668080122.

Three beautiful kittens that were recently abandoned are looking for a home. The rescuer wishes to to provide a loving home for these precious animals and ensure they receive the care and attention they deserve. For details, contact: 9444637128 .

Say meow to tiny lil Thakkali — the cutest bundle of energy, avid soccer player (loves his blue ball), lap-sitter and cuddle bug ! Thakkali was traumatically separated from his mom, stuck in a car bonnet, and had a severe stomach infection for three weeks. But with persistent love and care, he has now transformed into a beautiful healthy and happy playful kitten. Thakkali is vaccinated and is the perfect companion indoor cat who can play by himself for hours and yet cuddle up with humans. He loves watching bird videos on YouTube and Cat TV. To adopt, contact his rescue and foster Meowmy, Sumi at 9962163567. Location Teynampet. Adoption process will be followed.

This male Great Dane was found wandering around in Tiruvottiyur. He was rescued, treated and is currently in a shelter. For details, contact: 8939754604.

To feature pets for adoption, write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com