Nusrat F. Jafri’s ‘This Land We Call Home’ unearths ancestral memories amidst India’s social turmoil

What inspired you to write the book?

I’ve always wanted to chronicle the history of my maternal family. Yet, it was the shocking and brutal murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his young sons in Orissa in 1999 that affected me deeply. The attacks on Christian missionaries and converts have continued and with each new event, I wanted to understand why conversion is such a layered word in our modern society. Knowing that my maternal great grandparents, who were part of the Bhantu tribe, had converted to Christianity, I yearned for deeper insights into this aspect of my lineage.

The book opens with a family tree. Tell us about the roots, trunk, and branches of marriages and relationships in your family.

Scholars widely acknowledge the Bhantus as one of the original inhabitants of this land. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes evident that our roots run deep, with marriages and natural expansion extending our trunk and branches far and wide. There has been religious conversion to Methodism, Catholicism, Shiism along the way and this expansion not only holds true for our family but has also contributed to the diversity of our nation.

How has your own understanding of and connection to the past developed/enriched during the research process?

During an interview for the book, I had the privilege of speaking with noted Bhantu activist and documentary filmmaker Dakxin Chhara. It was then that I uncovered a Bhantu identity previously unknown to me. The realisation that Bhantus continue to be viewed with suspicion and that development has largely eluded their society fills me withastonishment and a deep sense of humility regarding my own privilege.

What is the nexus between colonialism and caste?

The implementation of the Criminal Tribes Acts from the 1870s not only reinforced existing caste hierarchies but also perpetuated Orientalist stereotypes, such as the concept of hereditary crime. Not all Bhantus engaged in criminal activities, nor did all Nat tribes perform circus-like feats or tricks. These were harmful generalisations.

For example, my own great-grandfather, Hardayal Singh, and his family were nomadic herders and hunter-gatherers. They preserved stories of Bhantu bravery. Nomadic tribes played significant roles in India’s independence movement. They sang dissenting songs and served as vital messengers between revolutionaries. With the imposition of CTA, my ancestors were relegated to camp only on the outskirts of villages and had to report their intentions to local police stations well in advance.

You describe caste as a phoenix in the book.

For converted Christians and converted Muslims, the spectre of caste lingers regardless of how far they believe they have progressed. Even with socio-economic advancement, the stigma and discrimination associated with caste can persist affecting various social interactions, marriage prospects, and access to opportunities.

The book talks at length about Hardayal’s daughters. How have they inspired you?

Hardayal and Kalyani were the pioneering feminists of our family. I attribute my education to their vision of nurturing economically independent daughters, despite the challenges they faced along the way.

The lives of Hardayal’s daughters inspired me greatly. In particular, my great aunt Dorothy. She defied societal expectations and emerged as a fiercely independent woman. She was a nurse in Iraq during the tumultuous period of the Second World War. However, it was my grandmother and Hardayal’s youngest daughter, Prudence, who truly captured my admiration. Despite being a working woman and a homemaker, she dedicated herself to creating a nurturing home environment and ensuring the success of her children.

Your latest short film Pilibhit won the IPTDA Award for the Best Cinematographer 2022 and you were also the DoP for Zakir Khan’s Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. How did your training as a cinematographer help you with the writing of the book?

As a cinematographer, years of reading scripts has trained my mind to visualise words as vivid images. The sensory experiences of smell, colour, and other non-tactile emotions all contributed to this creative process. Utilising a narrative voice in the book allowed my cinematographer’s brain to effortlessly imagine childhood scenes.

Kartik Chauhan is a Delhi-based reviewer of literary fiction