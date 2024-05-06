Safe summers for the strays

CHENNAI: As the summer sun rises from its slumber and roars into the afternoon, the siesta of stray animals and pets in Chennai takes a plunge into darkness. Thanks to initiatives by the government along with NGOs, these animals have found a way to beat the heat. Even as we try to shelter ourselves from the piercing rays, we can do our bit to keep our four-legged friends safe.

Senior veterinarian Dr GR Baranidharan of The Ark 24 hrs Veterinary Clinic gives emphasis on providing shelter and water for animals such as dogs and cattle, till the conclusion of the summer season. “Dogs and cats do not sweat as much as humans do. The presence of oral mucous membranes helps in evaporative cooling, which is why they pant a lot.

However, it will be difficult for them when the temperature crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius. It is important to keep water for them during this summer outside our houses,” says Baranidharan, adding that the chances of heatstroke are high.

Here are a few organisations that are aiding stray animals get through the kathiri veyil.

Heaven for Animals

In 2021, Heaven For Animals was established in Chennai, as the first-ever cloud kitchen for community animals in the country. With more than 1,100 volunteers, it provides fresh, nutritious meals to over 4,000 community dogs daily. “This year, we are providing more than 9,000 bowls of water in areas like Marina Beach, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, and so on,” says PrakaashGanth, founder of Heaven For Animals, speaking about their summer initiatives.

For details, call: 9585338338, 9786986986