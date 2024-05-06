The ultimate sea adventure

CHENNAI: Lieutenant commanders Roopa Alagirisamy and Dilna K, two women officers handpicked as potential candidates for the upcoming Sagar Parikrama IV, the Navy’s most ambitious voyage yet, have successfully completed their ‘final examination’ on the seas. The so-called test entailed undertaking a transoceanic sortie aboard INSV Tarini from Goa to Port Louis in Mauritius, and back. This nearly 5,000 nautical mile journey in double-handed mode was the first-of-its-kind by Indian women, thus marking a significant milestone for the Navy.
The women duo recorded ‘full marks’ when Tarini was flagged in by the who’s who of INS Mandovi at the boat pool in Goa. It concluded a two-month expedition that began on February 28.
“The expedition was challenging as each leg was a continuous voyage of about 2,700 nautical miles without breaks. Besides demanding to settle into a rhythm at sea, the journey also threw various weather conditions,” says Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), their mentor and only Indian to circumnavigate the world twice.
Each leg of the journey took nearly three weeks and saw the two officers battle heavy winds and rough seas. “The two officers are used to being on the water by now. They have been training for nearly three years, undertaking regular sorties,” a Navy source tells TNIE.
Indeed, both Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa have over 25,000 nautical miles to their names. Cdr Abhilash notes the two are “quite well prepared.” In November 2023, the two officers had sailed from Goa to Port Blair and back — nearly the same distance as from Goa to Mauritius. “Though that voyage too was in double-handed mode, they were still sailing on Indian waters. This time, they crossed into the ocean,” the source elaborates.
Even crossing oceans isn’t new. Last year, they embarked on an expedition to Rio De Janeiro and back on the same vessel with a six-member crew. However, the Sagar Parikrama mission will be unlike the voyages they’ve been on. It will see a woman officer sail around the world, solo and unassisted. “Of the two officers, only one will make this journey. This transoceanic voyage was their final test. We will now evaluate and decide who will undertake the circumnavigation mission,” the source says, adding both of them have a good chance of qualifying.
Though India has eight circumnavigators, only two have done it solo — Captain Dilip Donde (retd) and Cdr Abhilash. Their voyages, in 2010 and 2013, respectively, were the first two iterations of the Sagar Parikrama series. The third mission in 2017 saw Lt Cdr Joshi Vartika lead a six-member crew across the world’s oceans. To see an Indian woman sail around the world solo and unassisted was the longtime dream of the late VAdm MP Awati, considered the father of Indian circumnavigation missions.
Now, only months remain for this dream to be fulfilled. Sagar Parikrama IV is set to commence in September.
Lt Cdr Dilna K
Hails from Kozhikode, Kerala
Joined the Navy as a logistics officer in 2014
Is a renowned shooter; have won several medals in national competitions
Big enthusiast of cricket; have represented the Kerala state team
Won YAI’s Admiral Ramdas Trophy last year
Lt Cdr Roopa A
Hails from Puducherry
Joined the Navy into the naval armament inspection cadre in 2017
Is an aeronautical engineering graduate; had a stint with National Aerospace Laboratories
Her father, Alagirisamy GP, is a former Indian Air Force pilot
Won YAI's Admiral Ramdas Trophy last year