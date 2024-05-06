The ultimate sea adventure

CHENNAI: Lieutenant commanders Roopa Alagirisamy and Dilna K, two women officers handpicked as potential candidates for the upcoming Sagar Parikrama IV, the Navy’s most ambitious voyage yet, have successfully completed their ‘final examination’ on the seas. The so-called test entailed undertaking a transoceanic sortie aboard INSV Tarini from Goa to Port Louis in Mauritius, and back. This nearly 5,000 nautical mile journey in double-handed mode was the first-of-its-kind by Indian women, thus marking a significant milestone for the Navy.

The women duo recorded ‘full marks’ when Tarini was flagged in by the who’s who of INS Mandovi at the boat pool in Goa. It concluded a two-month expedition that began on February 28.

“The expedition was challenging as each leg was a continuous voyage of about 2,700 nautical miles without breaks. Besides demanding to settle into a rhythm at sea, the journey also threw various weather conditions,” says Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), their mentor and only Indian to circumnavigate the world twice.

Each leg of the journey took nearly three weeks and saw the two officers battle heavy winds and rough seas. “The two officers are used to being on the water by now. They have been training for nearly three years, undertaking regular sorties,” a Navy source tells TNIE.

Indeed, both Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa have over 25,000 nautical miles to their names. Cdr Abhilash notes the two are “quite well prepared.” In November 2023, the two officers had sailed from Goa to Port Blair and back — nearly the same distance as from Goa to Mauritius. “Though that voyage too was in double-handed mode, they were still sailing on Indian waters. This time, they crossed into the ocean,” the source elaborates.