Chennai man stabs wife to death over argument, attempts to kill self

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over an argument in their house at Moolakothalam near Washermenpet. Police said the man also tried to kill himself and was subsequently admitted to a government hospital.

Washermenpet police have booked him for murder and will register his arrest after he is discharged from the hospital. The suspect was identified as Selvam, a private company employee.

He stayed at Moolakothalam with his wife Padmini (52), and their son and daughter also lived in the same neighbourhood along with their families. “Selvam wanted to start his own business but his wife was against it citing their financial issues.

This often led to quarrels between them. During one such argument on Sunday, Selvam stabbed Padmini with a knife. He also tried to take the extreme step. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their rescue and admitted them to a government hospital. However, Padmini died due to injuries on Monday,” they added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)