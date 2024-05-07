Corporation schools in Chennai record 87.1 per cent pass, 56 centums

CHENNAI: Of the 4,994 students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams from corporation schools in Chennai this year, 4,355 passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 87.13. While this was a marginal improvement from last year’s 86.8%, it still falls short of the state’s overall pass percentage of 94.56.

Corporation officials said about five schools secured a pass percentage of around 75 only and this pulled down the corporation’s overall performance. Top officials have decided to convene a meeting with representatives from the five schools on Tuesday to identify possible gaps in education.

Nungambakkam Girls Higher Secondary School was the only school to record 100% pass. Speaking to TNIE, the school’s headmistress, Girija G, said most of her students hail from families of daily wage labourers and domestic help. “We make a conscious effort not to reprimand or criticise the students too much. We tell them it is enough if they make it to school every day and we’ll make sure you clear the exams,” she said.

CHSS Appasamy Street, CHSS Thiruvanmiyur, CGHSS Pulla Avenue and CHSS Kolathur were the other schools that did well with over 90% pass. A total of 42 students scored between 551 and 600 marks this year and 210 students between 501 and 550. As many as 467 students scored between 451 and 500. Further, 35 higher secondary schools in the city recorded a total of 56 centums.