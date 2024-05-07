Dreams have no limits: Girls emerge with flying colours at Chennai corporation schools

CHENNAI: Harini Priya B spent her summer holidays this year earning daily wages at an export company along with her mother.

Her resolve to save up and pursue higher education received a fillip on Monday when the Tamil Nadu class 12 examination results were released. With a score of 573, she is among the three girls from her school -- Girls Higher Secondary School, MH Road -- who have featured in the first five positions on the list of toppers from corporation schools in Chennai.

Girl students from corporation schools have managed to shine despite the overall pass percentage of corporation schools (87.1) continuing to remain below that of the state average (94.56).

Harini lost her father many years ago and has been living with her single mother. Her schoolmate Poongothai P, who scored 578 in the exam, has come first among all students in the corporation schools.

Poongothai’s father drives an autorickshaw in Kodungaiyur for a living. “I read John Green when I am not studying. I also write poems sometimes. But in the last six months, I’ve done nothing but study. I come from a family that is extremely supportive and so is my school. I did my best to make them proud,” she said.

Their headmistress, S Selvakumari, was elated with her students’ performance.