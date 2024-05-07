Hunt, and you’ll find cash

CHENNAI: Have you ever stopped for a moment and thought about the joy you feel when you find money in an unexpected place? A `10 note in your bag at the time of need, a `100 note in your washed and ironed jeans pocket, or some savings that you kept in a corner of your purse, only to find it when the purse was in tatters. Now, imagine finding money under your seat in a bus; or in your car’s bumper in a parking lot.

The feeling would be nothing less than that of hitting a jackpot, right? Hiding money in unassuming places — from trial rooms to metro station lifts — Arun Prasad (@chennai.cashhunt) is trying to spread some smiles and luck with this treasure hunt. “I got inspiration from a similar page started in Kochi and I’m doing this for fun,” says Arun, whose Instagram reels on this concept have gone viral.

A healthcare professional, Arun goes on location hunts on the weekends. “The area I choose cannot be random. It has to have some significance if not it is difficult to locate the place,” he says. If the locality is easily found, people engage more with the post and this way “Instagram algorithm is also taken care of. With more engagement, the videos are pushed more,” he adds.

Arun finds an easy-to-hide and equally easy-to-reach spot at the locations and waits around. He first checks if anybody has noticed him keeping the cash. “When I keep the money and walk back, people who have seen me hiding quickly come and take it away, even before I could post the video,” shares Arun. On the contrary, some people also find difficulty in accessing the currency. “I have received many suggestions that I shouldn’t push the money deeper in the seats, under a heavy object, or in electric poles,” he adds.