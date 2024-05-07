Light to moderate rains likely over parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Tuesday.

As far as Chennai is concerned, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 38-39 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is 29-30 degree Celsius. The sky conditions may be partly cloudy, according to the met department bulletin on Monday.

A heat wave warning has also been issued for Wednesday in isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. Due to high temperatures, people residing in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience some level of discomfort, the bulletin added.