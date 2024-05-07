Not for the faint-hearted

CHENNAI: A cold, dark night. I am at sea and something doesn’t feel quite right. My shipmates are avoiding me and the captain decides that it’s best if I keep to myself and out of the way until we reach the shore. I go to bed; alone in my quarters. When I wake up I’m surrounded by fire. Enemy armies rage through the ship. It feels so unreal, almost like I am dreaming. Soon, the ship has sunk and I am marooned.

As I explore my new surroundings, I find that the land is guarded by giant spectral beings, almost like the Nazgul from the Lord of the Rings. They are imposing, scary and impossible to defeat. They pummel with the force of twenty men. Still, I cannot look away. They are so incredibly beautiful: the shining tips of their axes.

The moonlight glistening off their pristine armour. Even their strikes that shatter the very earth around me are just so graceful. This is expected. When the developers of the Ori games, Moon Studios, decide to release their newest game, you know it is going to be beautiful. It did not, however, compensate for its difficulty. No Rest for the Wicked is probably the most frustrating game I have ever loved.

Sure, it looks like Diablo. It has an isometric-view, the dark fantasy setting, and trunks that drop loot. But the battles are infinitely more complex in the Wicked. Spamming the attack, parry and dodge keys get you far in Diablo, but do NOTHING in the Wicked. There’s a stamina bar that drains every time you swing a sword at the enemy. It drains when you dodge, it drains when you run.