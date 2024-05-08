Doctors at Chennai hospital save Bangladeshi woman’s limb

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital have performed a limb preservation surgery on a 29-year-old woman from Bangladesh who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of giant cell tumour in the right bottom part of her thigh bone, which led to a fracture.

The woman came to the hospital with complaints of persistent pain and swelling in her right knee. She had been enduring discomfort for two months, and the pain progressively worsened and got exacerbated by movement. This affected her daily routine leading her to go into depression, according to a press release.

After tests, doctors diagnosed a fracture caused by a giant cell tumour. The doctors then performed a limb preservation surgery, in which the right bottom part of her thigh bone was replaced. This helped in the removal of the tumour and restored her mobility. She has regained her ability to walk, the release added.