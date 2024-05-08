Dogs which attacked five-year-old girl in Chennai shifted to Madurai farmhouse

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai corporation was expected to take custody of the two dogs that attacked a five-year-old girl on Sunday evening, the family, after obtaining due permission, took the dogs to their farmhouse in Madurai.

Official sources said they had allowed this relocation since the farmhouse is a secluded open area, and not too different from the place the corporation officials had originally planned to keep the dogs in. The civic body, by itself, does not have the resources to take custody of dogs and maintain them, except at the Animal Birth Control facilities where dogs undergo surgeries and are then released back into the areas they come from.

“The family had taken due permission and they have also been asked to send us photographs of the dogs every day for the next 10 days to monitor any signs of rabies as per protocol,” said a senior corporation official. The plan initially was for the corporation authorities to secure the dogs and take them to a sequestered spot for observation.

While there is a call for stricter pet licensing implementation in the aftermath of the issue, the authorities said pet licenses only help the city corporation enumerate and keep track of the pets in the city and their vaccination records. “While we are revisiting the stray dog population strategies, it is important to ensure responsible pet ownership.

Owners should be mindful of the fears of the public and not take any risks as far as safety is concerned. Vaccinations must administered at the right time,” the official added. They are also mulling setting up designated spaces for pets like exclusive parks, which may be brought about once the model code of conduct is lifted.

Suraksha’s surgery tomorrow

The five-year-old child who suffered severe injuries in the attack, Suraksha, is scheduled for surgery on Thursday. “She sustained some injuries to her scalp, but the blood supply seems to be regular. The surgery is due on Thursday and in the meantime, she is not in intensive care. She is recovering well,” said sources. The medical expenses of the child are borne by the dog owner.