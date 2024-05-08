Chennai: Dr Agarwal’s hospital doctor ranked 17th among top ophthalmologists

CHENNAI: Soosan Jacob, Director and Chief of Refractive and Cornea Foundation and Senior Consultant of Cataract and Glaucoma Services at Dr Agarwal’s Group of Hospitals has been ranked 17th in the Ophthalmologist Power List 2024 for her innovative contributions to the field of ophthalmology.

According to a press release, Dr Jacob is one of the only two Indians to find a place in the annual ranking of 100 most influential clinicians, scientists and leaders in ophthalmology. The power list is compiled by ‘The Ophthalmologist’, an international publication dedicated to the field.

The selection is based on national and international recognition among peers, the release added. Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals said it is a proud moment for the hospital to have Dr Soosan recognised as among the world’s top 20 influencers in her field.