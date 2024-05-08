Elderly woman stabbed to death at Ennore in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old woman at Ennore on the previous night. Police identified the suspects as Ajay (24) of Minjur and Vikram (24) of Chengalpattu.

The arrested men along with Jeevaraja, the key suspect in the case, came to the house in search of the woman’s grand-son-in-law and when they could not find him, they allegedly attacked the woman and fled. A search is on to nab Jeevaraja.

The deceased woman, A Bakkiyam (65), was a small-time money-lender in the locality. The three men went to her house at Ennore in search of Magi alias Mahesh (24). Mahesh was the husband of Bakkiyam’s granddaughter and was living with them.

“In March this year, Mahesh along with his friends, Vignesh, Santhosh, Hariharan and Ranjith attacked Jeevaraja in a dispute involving a girl in their locality. The police then arrested the gang and sent them to prison. They got out on bail a few weeks ago. To avenge the attack, Jeevaraja plotted to assault the gang with the help of his friends,” a police officer said.

On Monday night, Jeevaraja and his friends went in search of Vignesh, but could not find him. So they decided to look for Mahesh. “They went to his house, but Mahesh also was not there. The gang found Bakkiyam sitting outside. In a fit of rage, they attacked her with knives and fled,” police said. Her neighbours rushed her to a private hospital nearby and subsequently, she was referred to Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead. The police then registered a case and arrested the duo. It is to be noted that this is the fourth crime that has taken place in the Avadi Police Commissionerate jurisdiction within a month. On April 15, an armed gang robbed a jewellery shop in Muthapudupet and escaped with gold worth `1.5 crore and `5 lakh in cash. Four people were arrested by the police. On April 27, a history sheeter was hacked to death due to previous enmity. His hands and head were severed. Six people were arrested in this case. On April 28, a husband-wife duo was hacked to death inside house by a man who was arrested the next day.