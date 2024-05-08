Heatwave ends in TN, Chennai sees marginal dip in mercury level

CHENNAI: The worst of the summer heat is over as the maximum temperature has dipped across Tamil Nadu, thanks to pre-monsoon showers.

The weather in Chennai has improved marginally with cloudy skies. Maximum temperature will be around 36-37 degree Celsius for the next two days. Tamil Nadu has received 69% deficit rainfall from March 1 to May 7. The Chennai region has received zero rainfall making it one of the driest spells in the state capital. On Tuesday, Tiruchy recorded the highest temperature of 42.1 degree Celsius.

While the State has not received any significant rainfall, places in Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and other interior districts, which endured one of the torrid heatwave spells, received good rainfall in the last couple of days bringing down the temperature. The regional meteorological centre said there would be heavy rainfall in ghat and interior districts on May 8 and 9 as well. As per the forecast, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Virudhunagar districts would receive heavy rain on Wednesday. Moderate showers are predicted till May 13.