Sacred servings of sumptuous food

CHENNAI: With an exciting line-up of authentic vegetarian dishes, Tamil Brahmin cooking is all about traditional culinary practices. They are comparatively less spicy and taste unique. The nutritional value of the ingredients is given prime importance.

The cuisine traces its roots back to the Vedic period and features traditional cooking methods like roasting, steaming, sun-drying (papad), pickling (mango, lemon), and roasting and grinding (idli podi, paruppu podi). The principles of Ayurveda are generally followed and the cuisine caters to the six essential flavours — sweet, salty, bitter, sour, astringent, and pungent. Focus is given equally to nutrition, flavour, texture and variety.

Generally, Tamil Brahmin cuisine has two different styles of cooking — the Iyer (Saivite) style and the Iyengar (Vaishnavite) style. Both have explored the infinite possibilities of vegetarian dishes with the Iyer cuisine alone boasting 27 types of sambar and more than 40 types of rasam. Some of these may overlap in both styles.

Even within these two sects, the recipes change depending on their place of birth. Hence, the food of Tirunelveli Brahmins would be different from that of Srirangam Brahmins. In general, onion and garlic are not included due to their pungent flavour, though the current generation has started including them. The Iyengar cuisine practices the Satvik tradition more strictly whereas in many Iyer weddings vengaya sambar with shallots is a delicacy.

This cuisine emphasises the use of sacred grains — rice, lentils, vegetables, curry leaves, coconut, cumin, and mustard seeds and this blend symbolises health, auspiciousness, spirituality, and tradition. Tam-Brahm cuisine is based on the concept you are what you eat. Hence, it is believed that the food we eat shapes our personality and mood and that a healthy vegetarian diet fosters serene qualities.