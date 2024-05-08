Scoops of summer cheers

Sree Balaji Ice Cream

Brothers Manoharan and Chandrasekaran set up the shop in 1980. “People who visit the shop tell me that the taste is still the same as it was 30-40 years back,” says Sasi Kumar, one of the partners. Offering one flavour a day, the store provides eight flavours. “We have a timetable. On Sundays we alternate between pineapple and pistachio,” he adds. Earlier priced at 75 paise a cone, now it is `25. The other products available here are cup ice cream at `15 and 250 g in a bowl, served for family, at `80. They also sell takeaway ice creams at an additional cost of `5.

Time: Daily, 10 am-10 pm. Visit: 3, Paper Mills Road, Jagannathan Colony, Perambur, Chennai:600011

Vinu’s Igloo

A few years ago, ice cream was seen as a luxury. I intended to make it easily available to commoners,” says Vinoth V of Vinu’s Igloo, an ice cream parlour started in 1995 in West Mambalam. The USP of the store is their pricing. Initially sold for `1, their smaller cones are now being sold at `2. They offer eight different flavours but chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, strawberry and butterscotch are in demand. If customers like the flavour, they can buy a larger one for `50. Vinoth is all set to launch eight more branches and introduce stick ice cream by the end of the month.

Time: Daily, 10 am to 12 am. Visit: 35, Thambiah Road, AGS Colony, West Mambalam, Chennai:600033