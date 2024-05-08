The dazzling charm of the courtesans

The omission is not something the auteur can be accused of. “I think he has four eyes even in the back of his head,” jokes Manisha. “He has had this uncanny obsession with details since his first film.” The actor worked with Bhansali on his debut directorial Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).

“I was playing the daughter of hearing and speech-impaired parents. He made me go to a special school for months to learn sign language. He even made my sign language teacher his assistant. So, by the time we got down to shoot, I knew my character, my lines and sign language down to the T.”

Bhansali has the reputation of being a micromanaging perfectionist on set. He once said that he wouldn’t let actors go to their vanity vans until he found “the moment”. “His consciousness is telling him to micro-manage but what he is actually seeking is the magic of spontaneity,” says Sharmin.

‘For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, nothing can be mundane’

Richa negates the rumours of him being a hard taskmaster. “The thing is, he will give you agency if he trusts you as an actor. He will ask you what you think your character will do at this moment.

What are they likely to say? How are they likely to feel? He did it with me in Ram-Leela (2013). There was a scene with Supriya Pathak and it wasn’t working. I was fairly new at the time but he still asked me, ‘What do you think will happen?’ I said that if Supriya ma’am’s character says the dialogue with some humanity, it will work.

He is like a musician who keeps experimenting with different instruments to make the scene not just sound better but also interesting.” Aditi also takes up the music metaphor. “Even the silences he has in his films have a certain musicality to them. It seems like he is setting his scene and the performances of his characters to a certain piece of music playing in his head,” she says.