Unpacking the tiffin box

CHENNAI: When we think of our school-going days, our core memories are invariably linked to the eager anticipation of lunch breaks, the joys of commensality, and the routine of opening everyone’s tiffin boxes to see who has brought what. However, it’s not always easy preparing tiffin that pleases all; while health-conscious parents pack nutritious vegetables or fruits, a child might want something more attractive, or they might crave ‘junk’ food.

A satisfactory blend of this need for nutrition as well as a playful and attractive element that will excite children is precisely what Tasty Tiffin, the latest book by food activist, entrepreneur, and founder of Archana’s Kitchen, Archana Doshi, offers. Deeply passionate about sharing the fundamentals of home cooking, Archana is a strong advocate for the nutritional values of simple Indian meals.

The book delves into these topics and is addressed to parents who look to keep their children not only well-fed, but also happy. Regarding the inspiration behind her book, Archana says, “It stemmed from a personal journey of navigating the challenges of providing nutritious and appealing school lunches for my own children. As a parent, I recognised the need for a comprehensive resource that not only offered practical solutions but also celebrated the joy of cooking and eating together as a family.”

Curating recipes

This book is a rich source of over 40 recipes and is effective in the simple presentation of lunch plans. Speaking on the process of compiling these recipes, Archana shares, “Curating the recipes for Tasty Tiffin was a labour of love that drew upon a myriad of influences, including my own childhood memories of school lunch boxes.