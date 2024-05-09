Biker poses as cop, steals 10 sovereigns from students in Chennai

CHENNAI: An unidentified man disguised himself as a police personnel and allegedly stole 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments from two college students on Tuesday. After classes at a private college near Ambattur, Lokesh and Kavitha (names changed) went to a juice shop near Ambattur Bypass Road in the evening. As they were leaving from the shop, a bike-borne man approached them.

“Though he was wearing casual clothes, the man told the students that he was a policeman and that they had to give him all the gold ornaments they were wearing. He told them that they could retrieve the gold from Ambattur Estate police station after providing a written note claiming that the gold indeed belonged to them. As there was a ‘police’ sticker on the man’s two-wheeler, the victims believed him and parted with the gold,” sources said.

Only when the duo reached the police station, they realised that they had been cheated. A case was registered.