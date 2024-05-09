Green nets to greet motorists at traffic signals to beat heat in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the wake of numerous social media posts hailing the placement of green nets at traffic signals in Puducherry to protect motorists from the summer sun, the Chennai corporation has begun work to implement the initiative at eight traffic signals in the city on a pilot basis.

The sheets will cover an area of 6 metres in length. The structures also comply with the Indian Road Congress’s design standards of having at least 5-metre vertical clearance from the road, to enable large vehicles to pass through. “We also have to look at the safety aspects, so it cannot be produced with flimsy material like casuarina poles. We have used welded box sections and the nets will be ready for use in most places from Thursday,” said S Rajendiran, Chief Engineer (General), Chennai Corporation.

In the first phase, these temporary shade nets will come up at Raja Muthiah Salai for traffic proceeding towards EVR Periyar Salai junction, at Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue on Roundtana signal towards Thirumangalam, at New Avadi road on 3rd Avenue junction signal towards Kilpauk and four others at LB road – at West avenue road junction, towards Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar and OMR. The civic body also placed water pots at some signals.

Permanent fixtures

Based on feedback regarding the first phase implementation, the city corporation has plans for repurposing the structure with slight modifications, including the placement of PVC sheets overhead, to help two-wheeler riders during the rain. “After focusing on the functional and safety aspects, we will also make aesthetic improvements by constructing an arch in its place,” said a senior corporation official.

In the long run, the plan is to implement a system, with the help of traffic police, where the initial 6 metres right before the zebra crossing at signals, are reserved for two-wheeler riders who will benefit more from the shade, and the four-wheelers can be parked behind them. A recent post on ‘X’ regarding the green nets in Puducherry had garnered traction and two-wheeler riders in Chennai have been suggesting a similar system in the city too.