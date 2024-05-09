Rail roko protest at Chennai's Korukkupet over frequent delays

CHENNAI: Upset over a train’s departure from Korukkupet Railway Station getting extensively delayed, several passengers staged a protest at the station on Wednesday.

A senior railway police officer said that during peak hour rush on Tuesday morning, a large number of people were waiting for trains on the platforms. Around 10.15 am, a train bound for Chennai Beach reached the station. However, the train did not receive a signal to leave at the usual time.

“When I reached the spot, many people were standing on the tracks and protesting. College students and office goers in the crowd alleged that the delay of trains was becoming more frequent,” the officer added.

A statement from the Southern Railway said, “A goods train was given clearance to move ahead of an EMU train. This caused a delay in the train’s departure. Following the protest, the railway officials assured the commuters that this would not happen again.”