SIMATS’ summit enters American Book of Records

The Saveetha Transdisciplinary Annual Research Summit 2024 (Tech Star Summit) was held from April 29 to May 4. This initiative was taken by Dr NM Veeraiyan, founder and chancellor, SIMATS.

This mega Research Summit witnessed 29,460 research student poster presentations, 2,700 reviewers, 1,33,540 evaluations, five chief guests, six guests of honour, and 540 awards given to the best student poster presentations. The Star Summit was an attempt to enter the American Book of World Records in presenting 29,460 research posters by students of SIMATS Engineering in a single summit. This honour was received by Dr Veeraiyan. This summit was organised by SIMATS Engineering and Saveetha College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.