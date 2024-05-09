Travel along with the indie sounds

CHENNAI: A soothing sound echoes through the age-old walls of DakshinaChitra as a crowd follows the musical notes to discover some of their favourite artistes starting their performances”. This is the core idea behind the experiential concert Follow the Sound, an initiative by the Madras Commune, according to their creative director Kashyap Raghuraman. The second chapter of this unique idea, in collaboration with DakshinaChitra, will be held on Saturday at various venues inside the heritage museum.

Follow the Sound has three artistes lined up — Otha Sevuru, a band from Chennai popular for their folk lyrics, Maalavika Sundar, an independent artiste and playback singer, and Vijaynarain, an popular name in the field of music.

Otha Sevuru, a band known for their independent music surrounding folk tales and unique style, talked about how the event will help remove the restriction of an artiste’s performance space. “Tamil culture, in general, has been a part of a performance and audience crowd only in the last 200 years. Before, music was always enjoyed together and out in the open. In Follow the Sound too, the artiste moves along with the audience, creating more interaction since there is no restriction of the stage and fourth wall to be broken,” says Pravekha Ravichandran, a band member.

Independent musician Vijaynarain is also geared up for his first moving concert. “I’ll be performing some of my unreleased songs along with some of my released original work,” he says, talking about how he’s venturing more into the independent music scene. “Live show ideas like this help you connect with your audience more and help you grow as an artiste. Especially in an age where social media artistes are abundant, I believe live shows are the purest way of connecting with your followers as far as independent musicians are concerned,” he notes.