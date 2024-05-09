Two elderly women attacked, robbed of gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, two elderly women were threatened and attacked inside their houses at RK Nagar and Ashok Nagar by unidentified men on Tuesday. 85-year-old M Saraswathi, who was sleeping at her house in RK Nagar around 12 pm, heard a knock on the door. “When she opened the door, two men barged into her home and one of them tried to strangle her. They stole 2.25 sovereigns from the house and locked the door from outside before fleeing,” police said.

Hearing Saraswathi’s cry for help, her neighbours came and rescued her. Her husband was working at his shop in Tondiarpet when the incident occurred. A case has been registered and a search is on to identify the suspects.

In the second incident, two men visited the house of B Padmavathi (76) and requested some food. The elderly woman was living alone in Ashok Nagar after her husband and son died a few years ago. “When she refused to give any food, the men barged inside the house and stole gold earrings weighing 6 gm. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered,” police said.